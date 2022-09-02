FRANCE 15
MALTA 8
(1-1, 4-2, 3-4, 7-1)
The Malta waterpolo national team gave France a scare at the European Championships as the Le Bleus need a flurry of goals in the final session to prevail 15-8 in Split on Friday.
The French were looking to beat the Maltese by a 19-goal margin to ensure they can leapfrog Greece to second place in the group.
But they found in front of them a determined Maltese side who managed to keep abreast with their more-quoted opponents throughout the opening three sessions.
In fact, Karl Izzo’s team were still in contention for a stunning victory by the start of the final session when trailing 8-7. But then, France’s superior physical power came to the fore to secure the win.
