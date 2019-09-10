The French football league (LFP) announced on Wednesday it had voted to 'suspend' it's League Cup competition from next year.

The tournament, which was founded in 1994 and modelled on the English League Cup, includes all the clubs from France's two top divisions, augmented by a handful of clubs from the third tier.

The winner is rewarded with a spot in the second-tier Europa League. That place will now be awarded on the basis of the Ligue 1 final table.

"This decision allows us to reduce the season schedule which gives players more time to recover and will give an extra European spot, via the Ligue 1 standings for the 2020-2021 season," said a LFP statement.

"Depending on the market, the LFP reserves the right to relaunch the competition at a later date."

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have won the cup a record eight times. Strasbourg are the current holders. They beat Guingamp on penalties in March.

The move means that among Europe's big five leagues only England will have a League Cup from next season.