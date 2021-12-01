France said Wednesday it will start allowing flights from southern Africa to land on its territory from Saturday, but with "drastic" restrictions allowing only French and EU residents to disembark, along with diplomats and flight crews.

These travellers must have a Covid test upon arrival, with a negative result still requiring a seven-day quarantine, while a positive test will require a 10-day quarantine, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal after a weekly cabinet meeting.

The ban was imposed a week ago when the new Omicron variant of COVID019 was discovered in South Africa. Cases have since been reported in many European countries.