The Malta women’s national team endured a difficult start in the European Championship qualifiers when they suffered a heavy 23-4 defeat against France at the National Pool.

Anthony Farrugia’s girls found the going tough against the superior French side who showed their real strength throughout the match, scoring at regular intervals to wrap up the match by the end of the second session when they led 11-2.

The French side rolled over the Maltese side in the opening session when they managed to find the net seven times without reply.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta