Updated 6.55am

Days of violent protests across France after the fatal police shooting of a teenager have started to impact the country's tourism sector, with hotels and restaurants facing cancellations while some have also suffered damage in the unrest.

Since the death of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Tuesday, "our hotel members have suffered a wave of cancellations of reservations in all the territories affected by the damage and clashes," said chef Thierry Marx, president of the main association for hotel and catering industry employers.

Marx said Friday he was receiving daily alerts from industry professionals who have suffered "attacks, looting and destruction of their businesses, including some restaurants and cafes".

From Paris to Bordeaux to Lyon: riots across France. video: AFP

"Our establishments are intrinsically hospitality venues, and sometimes even refuges and places of help in crisis situations. They must not suffer the consequences of anger that they have not aroused and we condemn these actions," he added.

Marx wants the authorities to do "everything" to guarantee the safety of people in the hotel and catering industry in the world's most popular tourist destination.

Britain and other European countries have updated their travel advice to warn tourists to stay away from areas affected by the rioting.

Days of violence

France deployed 45,000 officers backed by light armoured vehicles, while police units and other security forces fanned out across the country to quell violence over the death of Nahel, who was killed during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Tuesday.

Despite the security presence, looting took place Friday night in the cities of Lyon, Marseille and Grenoble, with bands of often hooded rioters pillaging shops.

Protesters also set fire to cars and trash bins.

Riots continued on Friday night, with 471 arrests nationwide and pockets of tension in Marseille and Lyon in particular.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said early Saturday morning that the night's violence had been of "much less intensity" than that of previous days.

But looting and clashes continued across the country, from Marseilles to parts of Grenoble, Saint-Etienne and Lyon.

The Paris region was not spared the flames, with Colombes in the northwest suburbs enveloped in a strong smell of burning and with firefighters there extinguishing a car that had been set alight, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

In Nanterre, nine people were arrested carrying jerry cans and Molotov cocktails.

In Saint-Denis, an administrative centre was affected by a fire, and in Val-d'Oise, the Persan-Beaumont town hall and municipal police station caught fire and were partly destroyed.

Buses and trams, targeted in some of the previous nights' violence, stopped running at 9:00 pm Friday and the sale of large fireworks and inflammable liquids has been banned.

French anti riot police officers walk past a burning truck in Nantes, western France on early July 1. Photo: AFP

Macron

President Emmanuel Macron has urged parents to take responsibility for underage rioters, one-third of whom were "young or very young".

He has also argued that video games and social networks like TikTok and Snapchat have played a part in encouraging "copycat violence."

"We've seen them - Snapchat, TikTok and several others - serve as places where violent gatherings have been organised, but there's also a form of mimicry of the violence which for some young people leads them to lose touch with reality.

"You get the impression that for some of them they are experiencing on the street the video games that have intoxicated them," Macron said.

Fears of cancellations

The riots have forced the cancellation of many events, including two concerts by popular singer Mylene Farmer at the Stade de France planned for Friday and Saturday.

The unrest has also raised concerns abroad, with France hosting the Rugby World Cup in the autumn and then the Paris Olympic Games in summer 2024.

The GHR organisation for independent hotels and restaurants in France deplored that "foreign (TV networks) are starting to show images of Paris on fire and blood, which does not correspond to reality".

"Will the violence and riots continue and cause a real wave of cancellations? That's the risk," managing director Franck Trouet told AFP.

Protesters clash with CRS riot police in Marseille on June 30. Photo: AFP

"Asian tourists, in particular, who are very concerned about security, may not hesitate to postpone or cancel their trip," he warned.

Didier Arino, managing director of the Protourisme firm said: "Tourists who know us well, like the Belgians or the British, who also have problems themselves in their suburbs, will be able to make sense of things".

But in the end, he said "it's as if we were doing a negative publicity campaign worth several tens of millions of euros for destination France".

The confederation of tobacconists was also indignant at the "looting and ransacking of shops, including 91 tobacconists during these last days of clashes".

"If it continues like this, it can significantly complicate the organisation of the Olympic Games, especially since a good part of the events will take place in Seine-Saint-Denis," a disadvantaged area in the north of Paris, said Jean-Francois Rial, president of the Paris Tourist Office.

French football team calls for peace

The French national football team joined calls for an end to the violence.

"The time of violence must give way to that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction," the team said in a statement posted on social media by captain and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Les Bleus said they were "shocked by the brutal death of young Nahel" but asked that violence give way to "other peaceful and constructive ways of expressing oneself".