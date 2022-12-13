France defender Raphael Varane has insisted that there will be no complacency from the World Cup holders when they take on surprise package Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Having edged out England in the last eight, Les Bleus are strong favourites to return to the final even though Morocco have already eliminated Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase in Qatar.

“We have enough experience in the team to not fall into that trap,” said Varane, one of the survivors of France’s victorious 2018 World Cup campaign, when asked about the danger of over-confidence.

