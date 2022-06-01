Real Madrid’s victory in the Champions League final on Saturday did not quite bring the curtain down on the football season in Europe, with the action continuing into June as France begin their defence of the UEFA Nations League title.

The decision to move the World Cup in Qatar to the end of the year could have provided an opportunity for players to have an extended off-season break, but instead international action will go on until the middle of the month with teams playing up to four matches each.

Concerns about burnout are already high up the agenda, with global players’ union FIFPro last week sounding the alarm and saying that professionals should not play more than 55 matches in a season.

