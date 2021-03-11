France will try out a COVID-free status digital pass for air travellers with flag carrier Air France starting a month-long trial for some flights, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said Thursday.

Airlines battered by travel restrictions are pushing hard for a global standard that would reassure passengers over contagion risks onboard and accelerate an eventual recovery for the sector.

French Junior Transports Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari talks to the press during a visit on police and sanitary measures at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, north of Paris, on February 5, 2021, after France implemented tough border restrictions as part of new efforts to contain COVID-19 infections. Photo: AFP

For Air France flights to the French Caribbean territories of Martinique and Guadeloupe, passengers will have to present a phone app that shows either a vaccination certificate or a recent negative COVID test.

The system would require partnerships with testing facilities that would provide the digital proof.

“The goal is to see if it works well in real-time” by reducing checks that are drastically slowing boarding and arrival procedures, Djebbari told RMC radio.

“It could offer a preview, or at least a large-scale test, of a future ‘travel pass’ that would ensure against fraud and shorten waiting lines,” he said.

He did not specify if Air France would use a system being developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which is being tested by several international carriers.

But for now, the travel pass does not foreshadow a broader COVID vaccination requirement for travel or other activities, such as going to restaurants or the cinema, Djebbari said.