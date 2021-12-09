France is still considering along with other EU countries its position on joining a diplomatic boycott by Western allies of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, an official said Thursday, after a minister indicated French officials would be present.

Asked about a boycott announced by the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada, Education and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer earlier said that France “won’t do it”.

“We need to be careful about the link between sports and politics,” Blanquer said during the interview with RMC radio and BFM television.

