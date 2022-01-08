France is considering cancelling the Dakar rally after an explosion in Saudi Arabia that badly injured a French driver and prosecutors are investigating as a suspected terror attack, the foreign minister said.

French prosecutors said Tuesday that they had opened a terror probe over a December 30 blast targeting a car in Jeddah, which left 61-year-old driver Philippe Boutron needing surgery for serious leg injuries before he returned to France.

“We thought that maybe it’s best to abandon this sporting event... the question remains open,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM television, adding that “there was potentially a terror attack against The Dakar.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta