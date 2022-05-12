French rider Arnaud Demare claimed his second win in two days with a thrilling sprint finish for stage six of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday.

Demare, riding for Groupama-FDJ, pipped Australian Caleb Ewan in a photo finish on the line after the 192km ride from Palmi to Scalea in the southern Calabria region.

Demare, 30, claimed his seventh stage win, becoming the most successful French rider in the race around Italy ahead of legends Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault, who have six each.

“It was very tight. I had the feeling that I had won but it was hot so I waited for the photo-finish,” said Demare.

Briton Mark Cavendish, winner last Sunday in Hungary, finished third.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta