A French court on Monday handed former prime minister Francois Fillon a five-year prison sentence, with three years suspended, after convicting him on charges of setting up a fake job for his wife.

His wife Penelope, who was also found guilty in the case, was given a suspended three-year sentence, according to the ruling read out in the Paris court. Both must also pay fines of 375,000 euros.

Fillion was convicted of creating a post that paid his wife over one million euros in public funds, a scandal that torpedoed his 2017 presidential bid.

It is one of a number of fraud cases against senior politicians opened in recent months and seen by some as a test of whether the French elite can be held accountable.

But there is some doubt over whether the Paris court will deliver its ruling after a controversy erupted over alleged pressure on prosecutors.

The former head of the Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF), Eliane Houlette, told lawmakers on June 10 she had met with "pressure" to bring charges quickly against Fillon.

Fillon, 66, was widely tipped to win the presidency when the Canard Enchaine newspaper reported that his wife Penelope had been his parliamentary assistant for 15 years -- except there was no evidence that she did any work.

The revelations dealt a body blow to Fillon's carefully honed image as a stern budgetary steward, despite his insistence that his wife had earned the 1.05 million euros she was paid from 1998 to 2013.

It later emerged Fillon had also used public money to pay two of his children a combined 117,000 euros for alleged sham work while he was a senator, before becoming premier in the government of then-president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Last but not least, he was accused of getting the millionaire owner of a literary magazine to pay his wife 135,000 euros for "consulting work" that was largely fake.

Prosecutors demanded a five-year sentence for Fillon -- three years suspended and two behind bars -- as well as a 375,000 euro fine.

Fillon insists he was set up for "political assassination" by his rivals and was also the victim of a biased judiciary.