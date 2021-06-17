UEFA on Thursday said that France defender Benjamin Pavard did “not lose consciousness” when he fell on his head during his team’s Euro 2020 win over Germany.

Pavard said he was “a bit knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds” after challenging for the ball with Robin Gosens during France’s 1-0 win on Tuesday.

But UEFA said the report it received from the French team doctor suggested that was not the case.

