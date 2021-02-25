France’s Six Nations match against Scotland was postponed on Thursday after another Les Bleus player tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the fixture, taking the tally of confirmed cases among the French squad to 16.

Tournament organisers said that a new date for the match, which was due to take place at the Stade de France on Sunday, would be announced “in due course” after having previously announced on Wednesday that it would go ahead.

“The Six Nations testing oversight group met today to review the situation in the French camp. They unanimously recommended the postponement of the France v Scotland match,” the Six Nations said.

