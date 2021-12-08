Francesca Clark, together with one of her coaches in the National Badminton Academy, Patrick Cassar travelled to Portugal last week to be part of the U17 Portugal Open.

Good results came to Clark’s way when she managed to reach the semi-final stage together with her Portuguese partner Jessica Almeida and only bowing down to the first seeds.

In their first doubles match, Clark and Almeida won very confidently against Portuguese pair Mafalda Avellino and Anastasia Iurkova 21-6, 21-6.

Following the first win, Clark and Almeida continued on their positive path by winning against Beatriz Araujo and Leonor Silva 21-8, 21-10.

