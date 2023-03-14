Francesca Clark has been awarded the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month Award for the month of February

Last month, Clark won her third Triple Crown – Women’s Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles categories – at the age of 17 at the Malta National Championships 2023 organised by Badminton Malta.

Clark is also achieving results in the international sphere both in the official Junior and Senior Circuit Competitions.

In the Slovak Junior, she reached the round of 16 in the Women’s Doubles and won Bronze in the U-17 Portugal Open.

In the Yonex Israel Open, she reached the semi-finals of the Mixed Doubles together with Sam Cassar.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt