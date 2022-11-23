Young Maltese tennis player Francesca Curmi’s great form continued during the Spanish Women’s Professional Tournament held in Madrid last week.

Curmi, ranked 484 in the WTA rankings, qualified for this prestigious tournament through the ranking points she earned in recent months.

This tournament had total prize money of US$80,000 and featured many players ranked within the top 200, including German top seed Tamara Korpatsch, ranked number 89.

The going was inevitably going to be tough for Curmi, but she truly exceeded expectations.

The Qualifying Rounds

In the first qualifying round on Monday, her opponent was Spanish world number 478 Lucia Cortez Llorca. The Maltese player gave a self-assured performance and disposed of the Spaniard in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

Next up was formidable Italian Nuria Brancaccio on Tuesday with a WTA ranking of 271.

