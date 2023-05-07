Malta’s top female tennis player Francesca Curmi boosted her preparations for the upcoming Games of the Small States of Europe that will be held on our island when she won the ITF Tournament in Tossa De Mar in Spain.

On Sunday, Curmi produced a strong display to see off home player Georgina Garcia-Perez in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6, in one hour and 35 minutes of play.

It was another impressive display for the Maltese player who has been showing steady progress on the ITF tour this year.

Curmi’s victory in Spain caps a very positive week for her which has seen her winning all her matches without dropping a set.

