Maltese tennis pairing Francesca Curmi and Elaine Genovese continued their excellent run of form in 2022 when they stormed to victory in the women’s doubles competition at the ITF W25 tournament in Vigo, Spain.

Curmi and Genovese have so far enjoyed a lot of success this year, with their highlight success being without doubt winning the silver medal at the Mediterranean Games in Oran Algeria last June.

The Maltese duo opened their campaign in Spain with a first-round clash against Israel duo Ofer Kitity and Keren Mor and they broke little sweat to progress to the next round with a 6-2 6-0 victory.

In the quarter-finals, Curmi and Genovese were up against Jessica Hinojosa Gomez and Michika Ozeki, of Japan. The match turned out into a real battle with the Maltese duo emerging victorious after a three-set thriller 6-7, 7-5, 10-8.

Click here for full story