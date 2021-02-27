Francesca Curmi set a new milestone in Maltese tennis on Saturday as the 18-year-old reached the final of the Monastir ITF tournament in Tunisia.

The young Maltese players on Saturday again defied the odds when she had the better of Slovakian player Victoria Morvayova, who is ranked 561 in the WTA tour.

Curmi prevailed in straights sets, 7-6 6-3 to become the first Maltese player to reach a final in a Futures Event and further underlines her status as one of the rising stars in local sport.

