Francesca Curmi continued her impressive form of late after securing a second ITF title in the space of a week when she triumphed in Montasir, Tunisia, on Sunday.

The young Maltese tennis sensation had a tough route to the final as she had to overcome the challenge of Spanish player Eva Guerrero Alvarez, who is ranked 354 in the world and was the tournament top seed.

But Curmi showed her class when she overcame the challenge of Guerrero Alvarez 6-2 6-1.

In Sunday’s final, Curmi was up against Japanese player Sayaka Ishii and the two players played up an absolute thriller.

