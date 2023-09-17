Quicklets and Zanzi Homes LXL and Depiro branches recently hosted a summer party for their dedicated specialists at a farmhouse with a pool.

The event was organised with the aim of fostering a sense of unity and appreciation among the agents “who have worked tirelessly to provide exceptional real estate services” to clients looking for their dream property in Malta, especially in the Swieqi and Sliema areas.

Attendees had the opportunity to mingle, share experiences and strengthen professional relationships, while enjoying the fun activities.

The day was marked by laughter, great conversations and a sense of belonging as specialists from various backgrounds came together as one cohesive team.

“Quicklets and Zanzi Homes are not just about business; they are about building a family,” said Jean Calleja, one of the franchise owners.

“Our specialists work incredibly hard throughout the year, and this summer party was our way of showing our appreciation for their dedication and commitment.”

The party allowed those involved to connect on a personal level, which, in turn, could enhance teamwork and collaboration in the offices.

The specialists were also grateful to the franchise owners, who organised the event.

To join the team as a specialist, contact Darren Agius on +356 9921 2005 for Zanzi Homes LXL (www.zh.mt), Zee Nikolic on +356 9970 2746 for QuickLets LXL (www.ql.mt). The office at Depiro is also looking for a team leader/sales manager, reach out to Regis on +356 7967 7799 for QuickLets Depiro, Sliema.