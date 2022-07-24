When considering investing into a new venture, various business models offer diversified benefits. Franchising is one enticing option that brings along an array of opportunities. QuickLets and Zanzi Homes have mastered this offering over the years. Here we look at why franchising might be the option you were looking for.

Why franchising?

At times, starting a new business might feel scary and could bring along several questions and doubts, as well as challenges. Is this the right industry to go into? Which marketing will work best? How long will it take for my new business to get noticed and will customers respond to it?

Franchising with an established brand offers the answers to all these questions. One of the strongest benefits of joining a franchising network is the luxury of benefiting from the experience that the franchisor built over the years. Case in point, Zanzi Homes and its sister brand QuickLets, together with QuickLets Commercial (qlc.com.mt) have been established since 2013 and have fine-tuned the franchise model over the course of nearly nine years. Think how many lessons you’ve learned over the last decade, multiply it by the number of minds leading Zanzi Homes and you have an ocean of knowledge.

Through continuous trial and error as well as engaging the best talent in the industry, Zanzi Homes knows which marketing works best for them, they know what their clients expect from them and most importantly, this is backed up by years of industry intel and data. By choosing this option over venturing into the dark solo, you benefit from starting a million steps ahead with a tried and tested roadmap to success.

A group of people driven by innovation

Why real estate?

Unless the apocalypse starts today, history shows that real estate is always a great idea. Being one of the main drivers of the economy, in times of national distress, it is likely one of the industries the Government would protect and stimulate first. We have seen this happen repeatedly. The most recent example is the fiscal benefit the Government introduced to safeguard property sales during the pandemic.

Through the implementation of a reduction on property tax and stamp duty the real estate market enjoyed one of its best periods in 2021 and continues to support a comfortable livelihood of thousands in Malta. To date alone, the total aggregate value of the properties sold this year amounts to just above €1.9 billion from over 7,400 registered promise of sales.

Why Zanzi Homes?

There is strength in numbers and QuickLets and Zanzi Homes built a healthy score card on the matter. Today, the ‘PropTech’ brands have grown into the largest real estate network on the island. With 36 offices in Malta, Gozo and Cyprus and a team of over 500 property specialists, new investors joining the franchising network can feed upon the knowledge, expertise, and motivation of a group of people driven by innovation, a diverse and embracing culture and the inspiration to give back to the community. Not to mention the Zanzi Homes database consisting of over 12,400 properties entrusted to the team by 16,893 owners (at time of print). Zanzi Homes franchise owners and specialists enjoy a state-of-the-art Real Estate CRM system designed by property specialists for property specialists. With a user interface aimed to facilitate people reaching their goals, be it to close a sale by the specialist or owners to sell their property faster, success is guaranteed. Zanzi Homes were also the first in the market to launch Virtual Reality property tours and later invested in their own 3D property mapping facility using the latest technology.

The purpose behind it all

As challenges increase across the world such as carbon emissions, misuse and disposal of micro-plastics and persistent inequality, coupled with the rise of social media and its ability to showcase the effects of these perils, today’s doers want to join organisations such and Zanzi Homes that facilitate their sense of purpose to make little changes, leaving large impacts.

And as people work with a sense of purpose, the business generates revenue that can be invested in the betterment of society.

Such is the work of the QLZH Foundation (qlzhfoundation.com), the philanthropic arm of the QuickLets and Zanzi Homes group which to-date has educated over 6,200 children in Ghana, planted over 28,700 trees, and organised over 40 clean ups, including ocean bed clean ups which cleared the sea’s underwater environment and surrounding beaches by nearly 10 tons of junk.

Yearly traditional themed boat parties, awards ceremonies against the historical bastions of Valletta, skiing trips to Cyprus and skydiving in Sicily are few of the awesome events the team members at Zanzi Homes still smile when thinking of. See for yourself on the group’s YouTube channel or socials. Together with the fun, comes education and continuous learning. The Zanzi Homes Academy, an intense course designed to equip every property specialist joining the team to become an expert in the field, is offered to all franchise owners and their team.

The contributors to the academies hail from different backgrounds and have built their expertise through academic education or the education life brings along. Experienced real estate professionals, seasoned franchise owners and managers from the company as well as lawyers, bankers, architects, and notaries a taste of their knowledge to perfect them into becoming, specialists.

Join us today

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes are inviting you to become a Franchise Owner today. Offering a continuously updated property databases, a cutting-edge backend system, continuous training by both local and international speakers and an array of team building events to bolster unity, the only thing between you and a better future is a phone call.

For more information about franchising with Zanzi Homes visit www.zh.mt/franchising or call Paul Trapani Galea Feriol, Head of Sales, on +356 7742 8780 today.