Four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti on Monday warned that Fernando Alonso was lucky to survive a high-speed crash in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix – and called for a clampdown on dangerous driving.
In the wake of double world champion Max Verstappen’s emotional triumph, dedicated to team founder and co-owner Dieter Mateschitz, which clinched the constructors’ title for Red Bull, much focus switched to the dangers of an incident-filled race.
In particular, in a race that featured two Safety Car interventions and several high-speed duels, many seasoned observers drew attention to late defensive moves at high speed.
“These late changes of direction on the straight are going to kill someone,” said Franchitti, a Scot who won the IndyCar series in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2007, 2010 and 2012.
Click here for full story
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us