Four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti on Monday warned that Fernando Alonso was lucky to survive a high-speed crash in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix – and called for a clampdown on dangerous driving.

In the wake of double world champion Max Verstappen’s emotional triumph, dedicated to team founder and co-owner Dieter Mateschitz, which clinched the constructors’ title for Red Bull, much focus switched to the dangers of an incident-filled race.

In particular, in a race that featured two Safety Car interventions and several high-speed duels, many seasoned observers drew attention to late defensive moves at high speed.

“These late changes of direction on the straight are going to kill someone,” said Franchitti, a Scot who won the IndyCar series in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2007, 2010 and 2012.

