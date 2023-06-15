Francis Agius has been appointed CEO of Festivals Malta, replacing Annabelle Stivala. The appointment comes into effect on Tuesday.

A civil servant since 1984, Agius has occupied several positions with entities and departments in various cultural sectors under several administrations.

He worked in the Museums’ and Culture and Arts departments, in the National Orchestra, at St James’ Creativity Centre, within the Valletta Rehabilitation Project and in the Restoration Directorate.

He joined the Malta Council for Arts in 2014 and when Festival Malta was set up he served as assistant director and head of festivals of the same entity.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici thanked Stivala for her work and wished Agius success.