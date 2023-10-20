The restored chapel of St Calogerus at the Franciscan church in Victoria will be inaugurated on Friday at 7pm.

The restoration project included a new painting of the small dome and lunettes of the chapel by Gozitan artist Manuel Farrugia, guilding works by Christian Debono, new lighting and the restoration of the statue of St Calogerus, the work of the late Wistin Camilleri, by his nephew, Aaron Camilleri Cauchi.

Fr Provincial Colin Sammut OFM Conv will inaugurate and bless the restored chapel, while Mgr Joseph Bezzina will give a presentation about history of the chapel. The public is invited to attend.

Calogerus the Anchorite was a 6th century hermit, originally from Africa. His claim to fame was living for over 30 years as a contemplative hermit.