The church of the Franciscan Friars in Għajnsielem reopened for the public yesterday after the friars had to close the church after two of the community had tested positive for Covid-19.

The friars had to cancel all Christmas and New Year functions and observe a mandatory quarantine. To put the people’s mind at rest, on Saturday the friars commissioned a private company to disinfect the church and all facilities.

During the week, rosary will be said in front of the Blessed Eucharist at 5.30pm, followed by Mass at 6pm.