Alessandro Brustenghi, an Italian Franciscan friar from Assisi and an international tenor singer of classical music, recently performed during a concert – Brother Son, Sister Moon – at Our Lady of Loreto parish church in Għajnsielem.

The JP2 String Ensemble, under the direction of Mro John Galea, accompanied Fra Alessandro and other singers in the execution of five versions of the Ave Maria by Charles-Camille Saint-Saens, Giulio Caccini, Pietro Mascagni and John Galea.

Other works included Amazing Grace, Lord God of Abraham, Panis Angelicus, Look at the World, Make Me a Channel of Your Peace and The Lord’s Prayer. Joining the orchestra were also sopranos Yvonne Galea and Ruth Portelli, tenor Angelo Muscat, bass Noel Galea, mezzo-sopranos Hilda Grima and Mary Xerri and the Urbanus Junior Choir under the direction of Maureen Zerafa.

Those at the concert were invited by Mro Galea to join in the final refrain to a grand finale. As an encore all soloists, together with Fra Alessandro, sung Schubert’s Ave Maria.

Present for the concert was Bishop George Bugeja. The concert was presented by JP2 Foundation PRO Joe M. Attard.