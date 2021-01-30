Brother Joseph Debono OFM, sacristan at the Franciscan church of Saint Anthony of Padua in Għajnsielem, is an avid collector of religious statues.

He started his collection since his early childhood and his favourite statue is that of Our Lady of Loreto, a copy of the titular statue of Ghajnsielem parish church. The figure, by Rudolph Cauchi, was given to Brother Joseph by his mother Mary Ann, who is still alive. His father, Salvu, passed away.

Bro Joseph, of Għajnsielem, spent 12 years at Sacro Cuor parish church in Sliema, four years at St Mary of Jesus convent in Rabat, and five years at St Mary of Jesus convent in Valletta.