The Franciscan friars and community of Għajnsielem recently remembered Fr Alfred Sciberras, OFM, of Żebbuġ (Malta), who passed away on January 3 at the age of 87.

On January 9, Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando OFM led a concelebrated mass for the repose of his soul at St Anthony of Padua church in Għajnsielem, followed by prayers. Taking part in the service were Fr

Alfred’s priest brethren Walter Vassallo, Gabriel Micallef and Ġwann Azzopardi and brothers Ġużepp Debono, Christopher Bilocca, Andre Bonaci and Darren Abela. The singing was directed by Franciscan students.

Since Fr Alfred spent his last days at Dar tal-Kleru in Birkirkara, the funeral was held at St Mary of Jesus church in Rabat, where Fr Alfred spent quite some time at the friary, also as Fr Guardian. For some time, he also assisted the sick in London.

For the past few years, Fr Alfred formed part of the Għajnsielem community.

He was a sublime model of love for Our Lord, and also a most shining example of love for all.

Fr Alfred used to hear confessions regularly in Qala and Nadur.

