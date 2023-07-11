A group of Franciscan sisters and fellow sisters who are in the formative years attended the annual retreat held at Dar Madre Margerita in Marsalforn between July 3 and 8.

Leading the retreat, in English, was Fr Kevin Schembri. Besides four Maltese sisters, there were other sisters from Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Uganda. The highlight of the retreat was a thanksgiving Mass at Ta’ Pinu shrine (above).

Those who would like information about the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus may visit www.fcjmalta.com or call 9925 4020.