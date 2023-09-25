The Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus at the Mother House in Victoria are next year to celebrate the centenary of the death of their founder, Dun Ġużepp Diacono. Dun Ġużepp encouraged many young women to make reparation to the Sacred Heart for so many offences received. He set up the Casa di Carità, first in Victoria and later in Xagħra, so that young women would be kept off the streets.

In a circular letter sent by Superior General Vitaliana Zammit from Rome, she announced that this year, the congregation should start preparations to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of its founder, Dun Ġużepp, on July 22, 2024.

On August 15, 1880, Dun Ġużepp, a humble but bright priest from Victoria, and a group of pious youths that he had guided spiritually for various years, gathered in a house that he called Casa di Carità. They were to become the nucleus of the future Congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus. Soon afterwards, the direction of the group was taken over by Margherita De Brincat, a holy youth from Kerċem who is rightly considered along with Dun Ġużepp as the co-founders of the congregation.

As we study Dun Ġużepp’s writings and follow his example, may we, like him, work for God’s glory

Madre Margherita and her fellow sisters dedicated their life to the instruction of the poor, including the teaching of lace-making and weaving to earn a living. Throughout its 140 years, the congregation has gone through innumerable ups and downs. Certainly, one of the saddest occurrences is the assassination of Sister Marcellina Tabone who was a missionary in Mirkurphas, Pakistan.

Madre Vitaliana said Dun Ġużepp’s wisdom and holiness of his life, like Madre Margherita’s, were a great inspiration not only for the sisters of his congregation but also to all people who benefited for his immense work towards the poor. In her letter, Madre Vitaliana urged the congregation, Gozo and all the Sisters of the Heart of Jesus, wherever they were working, to celebrate this great occasion to benefit from the great spirituality it offered. Sister Francesca Abela, head of the Franciscan primary school in Victoria, said: “As we study Dun Ġużepp’s writings and follow his example, may we, like him, work for God’s glory.”