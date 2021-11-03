Jum is-Sejħa Franġiskana (Franciscan Vocations Day) was held last weekend at St Anthony of Padoa church in Għajnsielem.

During Sunday’s Mass vocational messages were delivered by vocations promoter Br Lorrie Zerafa OFM and master of postulants Fr Clive Camilleri.

The icon of Jesus with Martha and Maria by artist Nathaniel Theuma.

The children who attended Mass were invited to the presbytery to participate in a short discussion on Sunday’s Gospel and Vocations Day led by Fr Camilleri. The theme for this year’s vocational day was Jesus with Martha and Maria.

Those who would like to experience the Franciscan life are to contact Br Zerafa on 9927 5560; e-mail vokazzjoniet@ofm.org.mt.