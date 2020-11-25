Jum is-Sejħa Franġiskana (Franciscan Vocations Day) was held last weekend at St Anthony of Padoa church in Għajnsielem. Members of the Maltese Franciscan community crossed over to Gozo to join their brethren in this special day of prayers and meditation.

A Eucharistic adoration was held on Friday, while Masses on Saturday and Sunday were animated by pre-postulants who delivered religious messages regarding the Franciscan life. The theme for this year’s vocational day was the ‘Call of Peter’. The celebrations were led by the master of postulants, Fr Clive Camilleri.

Those who would like to experience the Franciscan life are to contact Bro. Lorrie Zerafa OFM, Franciscan Friars, St Paul Street, Rabat RBT Malta 1245; tel: 9927 5560; e-mail vokazzjoniet@ofm.org.mt.