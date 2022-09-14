On Wednesday, the Church commemorates the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross and on Thursday it will celebrate the feast of Our Lady suffering beneath the Cross of Jesus Christ.

The Conventual Franciscans will be commemorating both feasts with various functions at the Franciscan church in Victoria.

At 6.30pm on Wednesday, Fr Michael Attard OFM will celebrate Mass.

At 5.30pm on Thursday, a community adoration will be held, with special prayers for more vocations in religious life.