Lawyer and former Nationalist MP Franco Debono was one of three names nominated by the Nationalist Party to chair the Broadcasting Authority but all three have been rejected by the prime minister.

The other two nominated by Opposition leader Bernard Grech were Maryanne Lauri and Raymond Zammit.

Franco Debono

Times of Malta is informed that Robert Abela has instead reappointed Frank Farrugia to the position, who has served as chair since 2019.

Abela recently asked Grech to submit a nomination for the role, PN sources said.

“Grech proposed three people who enjoy his confidence. These people are people he believes can give the authority the impartiality it needs,” one source said.

According to the constitution, members of the Broadcasting Authority, including the chair, “shall be appointed by the president, acting in accordance with the advice of the prime minister given after he has consulted the leader of the opposition”.

Debono had served as a PN MP during the 2008 to 2013 legislature but ended that term after a series of clashes with then-party leader Lawrence Gonzi and former home affairs minister Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici.

He was one of three people whom the PN had barred from contesting the 2013 general election. Debono has not contested an election since.

Since being appointed PN leader, Grech has repeatedly stated the party was willing to work with anyone who might have left it in recent years.

He reiterated the comments in April when he was asked specifically about his willingness to work with Debono.

“I am sending a message to everyone: there are a lot of people who left us some years ago, people, yes, like Franco Debono and so, yes, we will explore all these possible relationships for those whose views about the party have changed,” Grech had said.

He had also described Debono as a person who “still had a lot to offer”.

In a post on Facebook on Friday morning, Debono thanked Grech for the nomination.