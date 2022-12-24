Dane Thomas Frank has signed a new deal as Brentford coach, the London club announced on Saturday.

Frank, 49, took over four years ago after two campaigns as assistant coach to Dean Smith, and led the Bees to the Premier League in 2021.

They are now 10th in the table and will host Tottenham on Monday in their first league game back since the World Cup break.

“I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football, and I’d like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us -– the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club,” Frank said in a club statement.

