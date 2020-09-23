Frank de Boer has been appointed as the Netherlands’ new coach, the Royal Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) announced on Wednesday.
The third-most capped Dutch player of all time, De Boer replaces Ronald Koeman who resigned earlier this year to take the reins at Barcelona, and caretaker coach Dwight Lodeweges.
“The 50-year-old former international will be at the helm of the Oranje until the World Cup in 2022,” the KNVB said in a statement.
