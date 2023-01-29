From what I gather, the popular consensus of opinion appears to be that Frank Lampard has been made the scapegoat for everything that is wrong with Everton.

He was fired last week after a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United left them second from last in the Premier League with only goal difference keeping them off rock bottom.

Yet there appears to be a huge wave of sympathy for Lampard, especially from Everton fans. I have heard many of them saying the manager has been hung out to dry when it is the owner and his directors who are the real guilty parties.

But while I admire the sentiment, I’m just not buying it.

It is undeniably true that the club has been very poorly run for a very long time. From being one of the most exciting and dominant clubs of the 1980s they have not won a sausage since the 1995 FA Cup.

The sleeping giant was supposed to have been roused from its slumber when Farhad Moshiri bought the club in 2016. But, despite spending the best part of £500 million on players and changing managers like most of us change underwear, the club has progressively gone backwards.

But, and this is the crucial part, I can’t bring myself to agree that the club’s boardroom cock-ups and shenanigans are what has dragged them into a relegation battle for the second season in a row.

That, I am afraid, is down to the manager.

Yes, Lampard wasn’t helped by the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur and the fact that a proper replacement wasn’t lined up in advance. The Brazilian was instrumental in keeping them up last season and he was always going to be missed.

But don’t tell me there isn’t enough quality in the squad for them to be comfortably mid-table. Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Amadou Onana, Alex Iwobi, Tom Davies, Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay. That might not be a title-winning backbone but many of those are seasoned internationals who should certainly be capable of winning more than three games out of 20.

That Everton could be heading for the Championship is mostly down to the manager; not the owner; not the players; not the fans; not the board.

As a player, Lampard was phenomenal and unquestionably one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. He played more than 400 games for Chelsea, nearly 150 for West Ham, and over 100 for England, scoring 197 goals for club and country along the way.

But his incredible talent in the middle of the pitch does not appear to have been transferred to the touchline.

He was a bit of a non-event as boss of Derby County, fired after an expensive but uninspiring stint at Chelsea, and followed that up by failing to last a full year at Everton. Three hits and at least two-and-a-half misses suggests he may not actually be cut out for this managerial lark. Like many other great players, he has found the transition to management a bit beyond him.

Don’t get me wrong, he wasn’t helped by the off-field chaos that seems to reign supreme at Goodison Park. But if Lampard was destined for managerial greatness, if he was going to be the next Pep Guardiola, he would have found a way to drown out the chaos and make the most of what he had.

Despite his best efforts, despite his commitment and determination, and despite coming across as the nicest of nice guys, he simply wasn’t able to get the most out of the players at his disposal.

And I don’t think many boardrooms would have stood by their manager after watching their team lose two must-win relegation battles in quick succession. Even a semi-dysfunctional board like Everton’s had to see things weren’t working.

Now they have rolled the dice and are looking to find themselves a miracle worker capable of taking a demoralised collection of players who are not playing anywhere near their potential and instil in them some fight and self-belief.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if they have to chew a huge slice of humble pie and get back on the phone to Big Sam...

One epic loophole

You have to admire the way some organisations are able to find a little loopholes and then exploit the living heck out of them.

Step forward Chelsea.

Since the club’s new owners walked through the door, they have splashed out more than €500 million on transfers in just a few months, snapping up some of the sport’s most talented and promising players.

But surely, we all thought, that would come back to haunt them in the form of UEFA’s financial fair play regulations. Surely those rules, specifically designed to stop clubs from spending more than they earn, would see Chelsea punished for the massive splurge.

Well, not if you’ve found a way to bend those rules to within an inch of their lives.

It turns out that by giving new players very, very long contracts, clubs are able to spread the transfer costs over the course of the entire deal. So, for example, if a club is buying player X for €10 million on a 10-year contract, only €1 million of that needs to go down on this year’s expenses.

Having spotted this flaw in the rules, Chelsea went on a mission to snap up as much talent as possible on incredibly lengthy contracts. All the players they bought in this current spree have been given six-, seven- or even eight-year deals.

Ukrainian Mykhaylo Mudryk, who signed recently from Shaktar Donetsk, put pen to paper on a record-breaking eight-and-a-half-year deal, meaning his €90 million fee is only going to cost Chelsea roughly €10 million during the current financial period.

Of course, there is a lot to admire about Chelsea’s cunning plan and the way they implemented it.

But UEFA were less excited about seeing their rules ripped apart at the seams and have now changed them so clubs are only able to spread transfer fees over five years at most. However, that will only apply moving forward and won’t be retrospectively applied.

So while the loophole has been closed, Chelsea have got away with spending the equivalent of a small country’s GDP on recruiting half a new team, which will be just what the new owner wanted.

UEFA, meanwhile, have been left looking like muppets.

Not because they left a door open to abuse – that can happen to the best of us. But because it was only after half the Premier League complained about Chelsea’s spending that they took action to shut it down.

