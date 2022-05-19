Thomas Frank is optimistic Denmark star Christian Eriksen will agree to extend his stay at Premier League club Brentford after impressing during his brief spell at the Bees.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan playmaker joined the London club on a short-term deal in January, just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year’s delayed Euro 2020.

Eriksen’s form means he is unlikely to be short of potential suitors but, after securing Brentford’s place in the Premier League for another year, Frank feels hopeful the 30-year-old will remain with his squad.

“I would love to say 100 percent, but I am convinced there is a good chance he can wear the Brentford shirt,” he said on Thursday.

