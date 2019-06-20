An Appeals Court has confirmed the revocation of a €24,000 fine issued by the Medical Council against former Nationalist Party leadership candidate Frank Portelli over his comments that Labour MP Louis Buhagiar was overcharging patients.

Presided over by Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi and Judges Joseph Micallef and Tonio Mallia, the court confirmed that the Medical Council had acted outside its power when it imposed an administrative fine after having failed to conclude an inquiry about the matter within the two years prescribed by law.

The fine had been issued by the Medical Council a decade ago when Dr Portelli was chief executive officer of St Philip’s Hospital, where Dr Buhagiar worked.

The Medical Council had ruled that Dr Portelli had made allegations aimed at tarnishing Dr Buhagiar’s reputation. It had given him three months to pay the fine or else have his name struck off the medical register.

The case dates back to July 21, 2003, when the Medical Council received a complaint by Dr Buhagiar that Dr Portelli had suspended him from working as a consultant at St Philip’s Hospital due to “repeated complaints about the professional fees you charge patients”.

The Appeals’ Court confirmed a judgment handed down by the first court that the Medical Council had not concluded its inquiry into the case within the two years prescribed by law and thus, the fine and its decision were null. It also confirmed that the council had acted beyond its powers.

The court heard how Dr Portelli had written to Dr Buhagiar in his capacity as CEO of the private hospital informing him of his immediate suspension.

The Appeals Court found no reason to amend the conclusion of the first court so it threw out the appeal filed by the Medical Council and also the appeal filed by Dr Portelli over a number of technical points.

Lawyers Stefan Frendo, Sarah Grech and Ian Refalo appeared for Dr Portelli.