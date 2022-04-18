Frank Psaila and his wife Alessia Psaila Zammit, two members of the Nationalist Party’s executive committee, resigned on Monday.

Psaila Zammit has also resigned as a PN councillor of the Siggiewi local council and will not stay on as an independent councillor.

Psaila had contested the 2019 European elections and Psaila Zammit was fielded as a PN candidate in last month's general election. Both failed to secure a seat.

Earlier on Monday, the Labour Party’s ONE media outlet reported that the couple had both written to PN general secretary Michael Piccinino informing him of their decision.

Sources said a brief meeting had been held, describing it as “cordial”.

When contacted, Psaila said the two had resigned in order to ''focus on their legal profession, business activities, impartial participation in the media and other public roles''.

He said the decision was relayed to PN leader Bernard Grech last week.

Frank Psaila had secured the third-highest number of votes for the Nationalist Party in the European elections. For years, he conducted current affairs programmes on the PN media and occupied various roles within the party.

Alessia Psaila Zammit had served as a NET TV newscaster and a communications official for former minister Mario de Marco.

Last week, outspoken former MP Jason Azzopardi also quit the PN after failing to get elected in the casual elections. Xgħajra local councillor Doris Borg also announced she was leaving the PN after failing to get elected saying she had been sidelined.

The Nationalist Opposition is yet to unveil its shadow cabinet, with meetings set to be held on Monday and Tuesday over the matter.

Questions sent to the PN over the portfolios to be appointed to its MPs have yet to elicit a response.