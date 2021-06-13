Frank Salt Real Estate Group has appointed Ritan Grima as the new manager of its Marsascala branch.

Grima started off her career working with an architectural firm, having always had a passion for architecture and interior design.

Her keen interest for real estate quickly turned into her career and she started working with Frank Salt Real Estate as a senior sales consultant at the Balzan branch in 2017.

Throughout the years, Grima gained professional knowledge and expertise in the field, thanks to her outgoing personality and strong leadership skills, empathic nature and love and dedication to the job. Nurturing and servicing her clients is her foremost priority.

“I am extremely proud and grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead this very hard-working and dynamic team at the Marsascala branch,” Grima said. “I will work hand in hand with my team and adopt an open-door policy; I will focus on fostering their creativity, motivate, support and guide them to achieve their career goals and be our future responsible, reliable and professional real estate agents.”

Company director Darren De Domenico said: “We are confident that Ritan, together with her team in Marsascala, will continue to offer our clients professional, ethical and honest advice, in order for all clients to experience a sterling customer service.

“I am sure that the energy and drive of Ritan and her team will allow us to strengthen our market share in the south and achieve the desired results in the very near future.”

For more information about the services offered by Frank Salt Real Estate Ltd, visit www.franksalt.com.mt