Frank Salt Real Estate’s Gozo team has just returned from a trip to Sicily, where the property consultants celebrated the Best Branch Award they received in 2018.

This incentive weekend was organised in recognition of the great team effort, outstanding performance in sales and letting of property and overall success achieved by the branch. The occasion also served as good bonding time and to also honour the branch’s 30th anniversary.

The group visited the southern part of Sicily, namely Ragusa Ibla, Noto and the charming Ortigia. They spent their time walking through the enchanting baroque cities and impressive promenades while savouring all that Sicilian cuisine has to offer.

“The trip highlights were not only the sites visited but the time spent together outside the normal work environment, which definitely helps forge a greater bond between us,” said Gozo branch manager Marie Grech.

“I really consider myself lucky to call my colleagues ‘family’,” added letting consultant Katya Scicluna. “Over the years we got to know and understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses and, in so doing, we strive to deliver the best. I believe that this understanding of who we are makes our bonding together special and unique. This trip was a very good opportunity to strengthen our relationship together, and this feel good factor at the end of the day is also transmitted to our clients.”

Frank Salt was the first estate agency to set up an office in Gozo. Over the last three decades it has strived to provide home buyers and sellers with a quality service that the company is renowned for.

