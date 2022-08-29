Frank Salt’s annual summer party was back with a bang, following two years of COVID-19 restrictions which had brought social events to a complete halt.

The company’s team members mingled and danced into the early hours of the night on a hot summer evening at 1926 Beach Club, to the groovy tunes of DJ Tony Tony.

Donna Cassar, Stephania Grima, Nicola Winter, Arianna Cutajar Ghigo, Nicole Saliba, Shana Montebello, Claudia Bartolo, Leanne Agius, Mandy Zaffarese and Carl Mizzi.

The night also saw guest performances by Gaia Cauchi and Fabrizio Faniello, who got the crowd singing along to their greatest hits.

Frank Salt Real Estate recognises the importance of social interaction among its staff in an informal environment, away from their desk and office. It promotes team-building, a healthy mind and a stronger desire to succeed.

Rodienne Bartolo Delmar, Edera Cassar and Cassandra Abela. Patrick Xuereb, Alan Carville, Josef Curmi; Michelle Bezzina and Jacqueline Borg.