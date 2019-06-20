Malta’s property market remains incredibly fast-paced and exciting, offering deals for buyers, sellers and investors alike. Owning property in Malta continues to be one of the most secure and solid investments available today.

As the days are longer, one big advantage for homebuyers is that they can get more time to view properties. The property market is currently brimming with activity, with a good number of foreigners combining their holiday in Malta with house hunting. The Frank Salt Property News magazine is the ideal place to start a property search, as it offers a selection of properties, most of which are exclusively available through Frank Salt Real Estate. It’s also packed with interior decorating and home-finishing advice, as well as insight into what makes Frank Salt an agent of choice.

The company has also introduced the magazine in digital format, providing a more user-friendly interface for readers and followers, offering a selection of more than 200 residential and commercial properties for sale and to let. This edition also features a number of articles, namely ‘Buying the property of your dreams’, which introduces Frank Salt’s latest bespoke concierge service, which aims to help foreigners considering relocating to Malta.

Company founder Frank Salt takes readers down memory lane, starting from when the agency was set up 50 years ago.The magazine can be viewed online. Alternatively, a free printed copy can be picked up from one of Frank Salt’s branches across Malta and Gozo.