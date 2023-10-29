Frank Salt Real Estate’s Mellieħa team recently travelled to Barcelona, Spain, where they celebrated their ‘Best Branch Award’ for 2022.

“This memorable trip not only marked their well-deserved recognition but also highlighted the outstanding camaraderie, exceptional performance and unwavering teamwork that define the Mellieħa branch,” the real estate agency said.

“It’s an incredible honour for them, marking their third time receiving this esteemed award, having previously clinched this title in 2013 and 2021.”

A unique opportunity for us to bond further

Accompanied by Northern Regional manager Patrick Xuereb, the team consisted of sales consultants Jacqueline Borg, Charles Gauci, Claudio Fenech, Michelle Bezzina and Konrad Bonnici, and branch secretary Jacqueline Micallef.

The group explored Barcelona’s rich history with a tour of the Gothic Quarter, and visiting iconic landmarks like the Sagrada Familia, Park Güell and Casa Batlló. They also visited the Barcelona Zoo and the Aquarium.

Of course, no trip to Barcelona would be complete without savouring some of the city’s culinary delights. The team indulged in paella, paired with ample servings of sangria. And they danced the night away at the Pacha nightclub.

Xuereb said: “This trip provided a unique opportunity for us to bond further, to foster new memories as a team and connect beyond our usual work environment. I am immensely proud of each team member for their unwavering dedication and commitment to delivering the highest level of service to our clients.”