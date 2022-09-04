Frank Salt Real Estate has recently been accredited business membership to the Association of International Property Professionals (AIPP), after a rigorous vetting process.

First established in London in 2006, AIPP is the trade body for professionals around the world dealing with foreign buyers. AIPP has over 370 corporate members from over 30 countries and includes agents, developers, lawyers, media, financial services and other industry professionals.

The institution is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation whose aim is to improve standards of professionalism, helping both industry and the public.

Frank Salt Real Estate is to date the only Maltese company to have been accredited, which is yet another feather in their cap. It reinforces their ethos of providing a professional and trustworthy service to all their clients and acts as additional reassurance for foreign buyers when using the services of a reputable estate agency to help them buy property abroad, as it gives them confidence that they are in the best of hands during the buying process of their overseas property.

“We have always been at the forefront of the industry developments and have been actively promoting Malta to attract foreign buyers for many years,” Frank Salt director Darren De Domenico says.

“Joining the Association of International Property Professionalso confirms that we are committed and pledge to uphold our ethical and professional values when assisting foreign buyers in their search for property in Malta and Gozo.”

