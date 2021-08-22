In response to Malta’s Blood Donation Unit calls for blood donation, Frank Salt Real Estate held a blood donation drive among its team in an attempt to generate more awareness and also encourage its members to contribute to this worthy cause.

The company teamed up with Hilton Malta and affiliate companies, as well as the Blood Donation Unit, who organised to have their mobile unit available in St Julian’s on August 11.

Some two dozen Frank Salt consultants and admin staff took on the challenge and donated their blood. They were seen to by a team of medical professionals who man the centre and who made the process for the donors − many of whom were first-timers − a gratifying experience. A total of 36 pints of blood were donated, which went to help up to 75 persons.

Empowering employees to do good for the community and supporting employee charitable initiatives is one of the core beliefs at Frank Salt Real Estate. The idea was also to raise awareness on how important blood donation is.

This drive comes amid a long list of activities that form part of the company’s CSR programme, which also includes beach clean-ups and donations to Food Bank Malta.