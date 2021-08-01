In a bid to further engage with its audience and raise awareness for a greener urban landscape, Frank Salt Real Estate recently ran a competition on its social media channels encouraging participants to post photos of their green spaces at home.

The winners for each competition category were announced in July and included Trisha Smith, Steve Compagno and Maureen Corrado Cristina. They managed to garner a collective 1,320 ‘Likes’ on Facebook for the entries, and received a gas BBQ worth €545 from OK Home, a €500 voucher from Dino Fino and a gazebo worth €1,080 from The Atrium, respectively.

The competition was split into three categories: (i) best façade or patio, (ii) best terrace or balcony and (iii) best roof garden or backyard.

Judges then handpicked the most creative entries for each category and put them up for a public vote through Frank Salt Real Estate’s Facebook page. The photos with the most likes and shares were the lucky winners.

In an effort to promote the advantages of a greener environment, we regularly organise activities and competitions

The initiative proved to be very popular, with over 75 eager candidates submitting photos of their lush green terraces and gardens and thousands voting for the best entries.

Connie Calleja, Alison Bezzina and Marica Scicluna DeBono were runner-up winners in each of the three categories and each walked away with a €50 voucher, courtesy of Greenscapes.

“At Frank Salt Real Estate the environment is an integral part of our operations and in an effort to promote awareness and the advantages of a greener environment, we regularly organise activities and competitions, such as this one, which allows us to engage with our audience in a fun and creative way for a good cause,” director Darren De Domenico said.

This competition was one of the real estate firm’s CSR initiatives, forming part of Frank Salt Real Estate’s Let’s Go Environmental drive, through which the company has been organising various activities to raise awareness of our environment in the past years.

Frank Salt Real Estate makes it a point to keep its social responsibilities at the forefront of its operations, thus organising such initiatives on a regular basis.